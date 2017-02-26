Angry Southern commuter plans rival train firm launch

A commuter who is sick of the poor service provided by Southern is planning to set up his own rival train firm.

Steve Williams, from Littlehampton, has taken inspiration from one entrepreneur who has done just that elsewhere.

Ian Yeowart took on a government franchise to challenge Virgin Trains in Yorkshire - and only had to prove he would lay on extra services, like stopping at a station Virgin did not already serve.

Mr Yeowart now runs Grand Central Trains, with nine services a day to London.