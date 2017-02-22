Man, 73, held over 'offensive messages' to MPs
- 22 February 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being questioned over allegations of offensive messages sent on social media to two MPs.
The 73-year-old was arrested in West Sussex following claims made by the victims on 13 and 20 July.
The Met said a joint inquiry was launched by its Counter Terrorism Command and the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.
However, the alleged offences are not being treated as terrorist incidents, it added.