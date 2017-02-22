Sussex

Man, 73, held over 'offensive messages' to MPs

  • 22 February 2017
A man is being questioned over allegations of offensive messages sent on social media to two MPs.

The 73-year-old was arrested in West Sussex following claims made by the victims on 13 and 20 July.

The Met said a joint inquiry was launched by its Counter Terrorism Command and the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

However, the alleged offences are not being treated as terrorist incidents, it added.

