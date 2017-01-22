Family of Brighton cancer vlogger Charlotte Eades finds unseen videos

The family of a teenager who died from a brain tumour has discovered dozens of previously unseen videos she made.

Charlotte Eades, who died last February at the age of 19, was diagnosed with glioblastoma when she was 16.

On her YouTube channel the teenager from Brighton shared more than 100 inspirational videos about her battle with the disease.

You can see more on this story on Inside Out South East on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday.