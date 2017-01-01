St Leonards flat fall death: Five arrested

Image caption Police said the man had apparently fallen from a flat above

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after man fell through a ceiling in St Leonards.

Emergency teams called to a block of flats in Charles Road in the early hours said the man had apparently fallen from a flat above.

Officers who were called to the scene at about 04:45 GMT said the man had gone through a utility room ceiling.

"Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesman for Sussex Police said.