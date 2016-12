Suspect in Geordie Shore Aimee Spencer fall death released

From the section

Image copyright Aimee Spencer/Instagram Image caption Aimee Spencer, who used the stage name Carla Mai, also worked as a model

A man arrested over the death of Geordie Shore star Aimee Spencer has been released without charge.

The 27-year-old model, whose stage name was Carla Mai, died a week after falling from a first floor window in Brighton on 11 July.

A 28-year-old man who had been questioned on suspicion of attempted murder has been freed from bail, police said.

A man and a woman held over suspected drug offences have been re-bailed.

The MTV reality show Geordie Shore has been running since 2011.