Goodwood Revival thrills sell-out crowd

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and John Surtees are all involved in demonstrations

The "world's largest" historic motor racing festival has been thrilling a sell-out crowd of 150,000 in West Sussex.

Most have been in period dress at the Goodwood Circuit, near Chichester.

The parades and races aim to create a "magical step back in time celebrating the halcyon days of motor racing", said the organisers.

The annual event has run since 1998 when Lord March revived the circuit which closed for racing in 1966.

Goodwood said star drivers this year include Tom Kristensen, the most successful driver in Le Mans history with nine wins, and fellow world champions on four wheels and two Andy Priaulx, Kevin Schwantz and Freddie Spencer.

Celebrities Theo Paphitis, Chris Rea and James Martin are racing while Take That's Howard Donald has also entered a car.

Meanwhile, the life of McLaren founder Bruce McLaren is being celebrated with a parade each day of 30 cars from his career.

The festival will also be marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with Spitfires, Hurricanes and the only flying Bristol Blenheim in the world.

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The average age in the Settringham Cup J40 pedal car race was eight years old

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption Dressing the part is an important part of the event, say organisers

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The Glover Trophy was held at Goodwood in period and is now run for 1.5 litre 1960s F1 cars like this

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The St Mary's Trophy is for 1960s saloons like this Jaguar Mk2 and Alfa Romeo 1600 GTA

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was an interested visitor as husband Christian Horner was on track

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption Displays of aircraft such as this Spitfire and a Mustang play a huge part in the Revival

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The cars - such as these 1930s Alfa Romeos - are housed in wooden shelters

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The six original Shelby Daytona Cobras are all together for the first time, celebrating 50 years since Shelby's world sports car title

Image copyright Goodwood Image caption The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation Exhibition features WW2 fighters