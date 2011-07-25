A park pavilion has been destroyed by a blaze which engulfed the building and caused a "fire ball" which alerted drivers on the nearby A27.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it received repeated calls from motorists who thought the trees were on fire in Stanmer Park outside Brighton.

Three fire crews from Brighton and Roedean spent two hours tackling the blaze from 05:29 BST on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Crew manager Dave Apps said: "Thank you to the public for being so vigilant and calling in.

"Drivers along the A27 would have seen a huge fire ball and to them it would have appeared as if the trees were alight.

"They would have been unable to see the building on the other side of the trees."