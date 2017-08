Three people have been rescued from a block of flats in East Sussex after a fire started in the early hours.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said it was called to the property at Old Library, on Seaside, in Eastbourne following a 999 call at 0048 BST.

Crews spent about two hours tackling what they described as a severe fire at the four-storey building.

They said all the occupants were accounted for and an investigation into the cause was under way.