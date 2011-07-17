Three held over Brighton 'murder attempt'

Image caption Police said the 33-year-old victim was attacked and then run over in Brighton

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked and then run over in Brighton.

Sussex Police said the man suffered serious head and chest injuries in the incident in The Causeway on Saturday.

The 33-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition in Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Officers have arrested two women, aged 26 and 29, and a 55-year-old man who will be questioned later.

The two women were being held in custody after the incident.

The arrested man was treated for minor injuries in hospital, where he remained under police guard. He was later discharged and also taken into police custody.

Police are investigating how he was injured.

'Personal dispute'

Det Ch Insp Nick May said: "This appears to be a case in which a personal dispute between two groups of people has got out of hand.

"We believe these people are all known to each other and no other members of the public were involved at any point.

"We have three people in custody and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Forensic searches have been carried out in The Causeway.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out but has since reopened.

Officers have said they want to speak to anyone who saw a green 4x4 being driven along The Causeway.

Police have urged anyone who has information or who saw the incident, which happened at about 1530 BST, to contact the force or Crimestoppers.