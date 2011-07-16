Arrest follows raid on Worthing jewellers

Sussex

A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery at a jewellers in Worthing.

Sussex Police were called to Wheelers Clockmakers And Jewellers in Bath Place at about 1015 BST.

Officers said two members of the public reportedly detained the man who was arrested after the incident.

Police also recovered what was thought to be an imitation firearm at the scene. Emergency teams remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

