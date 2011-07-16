Eastbourne Arndale Centre £65m revamp unveiled

Image caption Developers have said the revamped centre could create 20 new shops and about 500 new jobs

Artist's impressions of a planned revamp of a £65m shopping centre in East Sussex have been revealed.

The Eastbourne Arndale Centre could bring up to 20 new shops to the town and also create about 500 jobs, developers have said.

Eastbourne council has welcomed the development as an "exciting and vital boost" to the town.

A public consultation is expected in the autumn with a planning application due to be submitted next year.

Council leader David Tutt, who is the Liberal Democrat group leader, and Conservative group leader David Ekin said the whole council supported the plan.

In a joint statement, they said: "Extending and improving the town's main shopping centre is crucial in terms of strengthening Eastbourne as a retail destination and ensuring our economic development is sustainable."