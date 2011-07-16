Crash deaths rise across Sussex

A road safety group has urged drivers to take more care after road deaths in Sussex more than doubled last month.

The Sussex Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) said there were 13 deaths in June, compared with six in May.

The partnership said last month's statistics were the highest for any month since June 2006.

Ch Insp Di Roskilly, from Sussex Police, urged drivers to look out for other cars, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists.

The road safety group said there were seven crash deaths in January, three in February and one in March.