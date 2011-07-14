Sussex Police e-fit appeal over Hastings sex attack

Image caption Detectives have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to trace

Detectives investigating a sex attack on a teenage girl in Hastings have received an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

Sussex Police said the 15-year-old girl was assaulted in an alleyway known as Grey Owls Reach, near Mount Pleasant Road, at about 1900 BST on Monday.

The girl pushed the man away and slapped him and was helped by two women who passed by, officers said.

Det Sgt Jason Tuck said high-visibility patrols were being carried out.

"We are very keen to trace this man and anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police," he said.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit."