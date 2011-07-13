Littlehaven crossing youths 'ran in front of train'

Police patrols are being stepped up around a railway line in West Sussex after a group of youths were seen trespassing on the tracks.

British Transport Police said a train driver saw the youths run in front of his train moments before it passed through the Littlehaven level crossing.

Insp Gary Ancell urged anyone who saw the incident on 5 July, at about 1630 BST, to come forward.

"Trains can't swerve and they can't stop suddenly," he warned.

Insp Ancell said the behaviour of the youths was "incredibly risky" and can result in "dire consequences".

"The railway is an extremely dangerous environment that should never be considered as somewhere to hang out.

"Our main concern is the safety of youngsters but we will also do everything in our power to prosecute anyone caught deliberately obstructing the railway or trespassing on the tracks and endangering people's safety, with the maximum penalty being life imprisonment," he said.