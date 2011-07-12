Three injured in A27 skip lorry collision near Brighton

Image caption The accident on the A27 happened at 0715 BST

Three people have been injured, two seriously, after an accident involving a van and a skip lorry near Brighton.

Fire crews had to use cutting equipment to free the driver of the van on the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Falmer and Hollingbury.

A man, believed to have also been in the van, had to be rescued from underneath the skip lorry.

The accident, which happened at about 0715 BST, is causing major traffic congestion.

The westbound lane of the A27 is closed at A270 Lewes Road with a diversion at Stanmer Park.

The eastbound lane was closed near the scene for about 45 minutes while the air ambulance landed to take a man, believed to be in his early 50s, from the white van to hospital in London.

His condition is serious but stable.

The man rescued from under the skip lorry was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital at Brighton where his condition is described as critical but stable. Both men are from Bexhill.

The driver of the skip lorry received minor injuries and is also being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a white van going very slowly or which had broken down.