Two charged with Eastbourne retail park arson

Image caption East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started towards the rear of Boots

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with arson after an investigation into a fire at a retail park in East Sussex.

Millions of pounds worth of damage was caused to four stores at the Crumbles Retail Park, in Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, on 11 December 2010.

More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out at 2030 GMT. No-one was injured.

Both teenagers, who live locally, have been bailed to appear at Eastbourne Youth Court on 19 July.