Elvis 'double' Brighton betting-shop robber in disguise

Image caption Police are linking the Ladbroke's gunman with the raider who struck on 7 July

An armed robber wearing an Elvis Presley-style disguise has held up a second betting shop in Brighton and Hove in four days.

The man wearing fake sideburns and carrying a handgun stole between £400 and £500 from Ladbroke's bookmaker's in Dyke Road, Brighton, at about 1000 BST.

On 7 July a man wearing a false beard held up the William Hill betting shop in George Street, Hove, with what police believe was a black handgun.

Police are linking the two incidents.

The Ladbroke's raider is about 6ft tall, with dark hair, and was wearing dark sunglasses and dark clothing as well as the false sideburns.

He escaped with the cash and headed south along Dyke Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

No-one was hurt in either robbery.