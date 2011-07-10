Goring hit-and-run biker badly injures man aged 90

A 90-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle, which then sped away, as he crossed the road in West Sussex.

The crash happened as the pedestrian was crossing the A259 Goring Road in Goring, near Worthing on Saturday.

Sussex Police said the motorcyclist failed to stop and sped off towards the west Worthing area.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to help trace the all-white bike and the rider, who was dressed all in white.

The rider's helmet was also white. His outfit was described as "very distinctive".