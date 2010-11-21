Image caption Armed police were called to the house in Copthorne at 2200 GMT on 8 November

A man shot by police after allegedly threatening his wife at their West Sussex home has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm.

Armed officers were sent to the couple's house in Borers Arms Road, Copthorne, at 2200 GMT on 8 November.

Ian Cogger, 56, suffered an injury to his hand and wrist after police fired a shot following negotiations. His wife was uninjured.

He is due to appear before Crawley magistrates on Monday.

Mr Cogger is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Following the shooting, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) launched an inquiry into the actions of the officers.