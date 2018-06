Image copyright Reuters Image caption He huffed and he puffed, but he could not blow the hat down

Ladies Day at Aintree may be about the dresses and the antics, but at Epsom it was all about the hats.

The bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. Anything goes, from tulle to taxidermy.

And the fascinators? They were there, of course, but nowhere near so fascinating.

There were two Group 1 races on Ladies Day, which is held on the first day of the Epsom Derby festival at the Surrey racecourse.

Saxon Warrior is the odds-on favourite to win the Derby on Saturday.

Image copyright PA Image caption One way to complete an outfit is with the carcass of a bird. What would Gok Wan think?

Image copyright David Davies Image caption This hat put others in the shade

Image copyright PA Image caption As pretty as a picture, this lady is on the Monet

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ladies in red rocked matching floppy hats

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Taking 'beautiful as a butterfly' literally is always a good idea

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In time now ladies. This is the hat walk, after all

