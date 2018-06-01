Image copyright Google Image caption Surrey County Council has been widening and resurfacing the Runnymede roundabout for nearly a year

A road worker has been killed in a crash involving a road sweeper truck.

The crash happened at 00:50 BST at the Runnymede roundabout in Egham, Surrey, which has been undergoing work for nearly a year.

The man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

Surrey County Council has been widening and resurfacing the roundabout to deal with congestion at one of Surrey's "worst traffic blackspots".

'Huge regret'

In a recent update, it said it was finishing the final surfacing, lining, street lighting and traffic lights for completion of the project this summer.

The council's main contractor, Buckingham Group said: ''It is with huge regret that we must confirm that a fatal accident took place during a night-shift at our Runnymede roundabout project."

It said its primary concern was "the welfare and interests of the deceased person's family and all work colleagues involved", and no further details can be provided at this time.

Surrey Police said no arrests had been made and it was not treating the death as suspicious.