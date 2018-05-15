Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Two men and a woman arrested at an address in Horley were released under investigation

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences following a police raid in Surrey.

The two men and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of fraud offences and being in possession of a stolen car, a caravan and a dog.

They were detained at an address in Shipley Bridge, Horley, on Monday.

Police said they had since been released under investigation. It is not known whether anyone at the property was a victim of exploitation.

The arrests followed an operation involving 30 Surrey Police officers and took place in co-operation with Tandridge District Council, Surrey Trading Standards and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

Det Insp Jackie Elkins said: "Our investigation remains ongoing to establish whether any modern slavery offences have taken place."