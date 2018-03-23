Surrey

Prosecution drops Surrey detective sex offence charges

  • 23 March 2018

A former Surrey Police detective accused of two historic sex offences has been told he has no case to answer.

John Charles Erskine, 70, of Caterham, faced charges of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 in 1991.

The offences were alleged to have taken place in the Redhill area while Mr Erskine was working as a detective inspector.

The case against him was dropped on 26 February at Guildford Crown Court after the prosecution offered no evidence.

