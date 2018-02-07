Image copyright National Police Air Service Image caption Police were able to bring the vehicle to a halt in Leatherhead following the M25 pursuit

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a high speed pursuit by police cars in Surrey during which an officer was injured.

The chase began at about 03:00 GMT when a Vauxhall Insignia sped away from officers in Caterham and onto the M25.

It came off at junction 9, and police brought it to a stop on the A24 bridge at Leatherhead.

During the pursuit the car drove over the foot of a Metropolitan Police officer deploying a stinger device.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious, though not life-changing, injuries.

A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the incident, which ended at 03:20 GMT.

The driver of the Vauxhall, who was the only person in the car, was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is also being questioned on suspicion of the possession of offensive weapons, which are understood to be knives.