Teenager killed in two-car Abinger Hammer crash

  • 6 February 2018
Scene of the crash on the A25
Image caption The crash scene on the A25 is close to the junction with Raikes Lane

A teenager has been killed in a car crash in which two others were seriously hurt.

The 18-year-old woman was a passenger in a Peugeot 206 when it crashed with a Skoda Octavia on the A25 in Abinger Hammer at about 20:20 GMT on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.

A man in his teens who was driving the Peugeot and a woman in her 50s driving the Skoda were both seriously injured.

The road was closed for several hours.

