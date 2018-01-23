Two men killed in Felbridge collision
- 23 January 2018
Two men have died after a crash involving two vehicles in Surrey.
Both men were in a Skoda Octavia when it collided with a LDV Maxus van on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Felbridge, on Monday.
A man and a woman in the van suffered serious but not life threatening injuries. A two-year-old child with them was uninjured.
Any witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 18.30 GMT, are asked to contact police.