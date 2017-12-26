Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Relatives identified the man after police issued an appeal with images of his clothes

Police have solved the mystery of an unidentified man who was found seriously ill in a ditch.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was found near Park Lane in Merrow, near Guildford, on Christmas Eve by a dog walker. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Relatives came forward after police issued an appeal, including photos of the man's clothes.

It is not yet known how the man came to be in the ditch, Surrey Police said.

Det Insp Jak Bowers said: "We have had a brilliant reaction from the public in such a short amount of time since issuing the appeal, for which we are hugely grateful.

"We will now be supporting this man's family and trying to establish exactly what happened to him.

"At this stage we have no reason to believe there are any suspicious circumstances involved in how the man came to be in the ditch."