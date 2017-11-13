Image caption Lord (Peter) Imbert has died, aged 84

Former Metropolitan Police chief Lord Imbert has died at the age of 84.

Peter Imbert was commissioner from 1987 until 1993 and was previously chief constable of Thames Valley Police.

His has been criticised over his dealings with the Guildford Four case - three men and a woman were wrongly-convicted over IRA pub bombings in 1974.

But Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said he was a "kind, utterly decent man and leader" that would be "sorely missed".

She said: "Lord Imbert's passing is very sad news indeed. He contributed so much to policing in London and to public life."

Other friends and colleagues have been paying tribute on Twitter:

Deputy director of general operations at the National Crime Agency Matt Horne tweeted: "Sad to learn of the death of Lord Peter Imbert.

"My first commissioner and a genuinely outstanding public servant."

Rick Muir, director of the Police Federation, added: "He was very generous with his time and I always appreciated his wisdom and advice."