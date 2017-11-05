Two people have been injured after a vintage car crashed during the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

The 1902 Mercedes-Benz was involved in a collision with three other cars at about 11:35 GMT at Reigate Hill, Surrey.

It had been taking part in the annual parade of vehicles dating back to the early 20th Century.

The two passengers from the Mercedes were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police said two other people travelling in the vintage car were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A silver Ford C-Max, a Mercedes GLE and a Fiat Fourini were involved in the crash.

Two passengers from the Ford were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Royal Automobile Club, which stages the veteran run, previously said it was the world's oldest motoring event.

It commemorates the Emancipation Run in 1896, celebrating the Locomotives on the Highway Act which raised the speed limit from 4mph to 14mph and abolished the requirement for vehicles to be preceded by a man on foot.