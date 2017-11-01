Image caption The man suffered injuries at the same house in Farncombe where the woman died

A woman who died after being found stabbed at her home in Surrey has been named as Mary Steel.

She was discovered at the address in Wey Court, Farncombe, at 09:20 GMT on Sunday, along with an injured 57-year-old man.

The man, who was taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Steel died from a stab wound. Her next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.

Det Ch Insp Jo Hayes said: "We would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone going into or coming out of the house the night before and the morning of the incident."