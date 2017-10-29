Godalming woman's death: Injured man arrested
A man found injured at a house in Godalming, Surrey, has been arrested over the death of a woman at the same address.
The pair were found in Wey Court, Farncombe, at 09:20 GMT by police called over concerns for safety.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 10:10.
An injured man, who was at the same address when police arrived, has been arrested and taken to hospital.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.