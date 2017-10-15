Image copyright Getty Images

A man has died at Kempton Park racecourse in Surrey.

Saturday's fixture was abandoned with two races remaining when the man in his 50s was injured in the stable yard.

Police were called to the Sunbury-on-Thames venue - one of the UK's best known racecourses - at 21:20 BST. Doctors at the Surrey course also attended, according to a report from track stewards.

Organisers announced the cancellation on social media.