Image caption The body was found in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been arrested after a body was found lying in a road in Surrey.

The man's body was found on Monument Road, Woking, by a member of the public who called police at 03:00 BST on Sunday.

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident, Surrey Police said.

Sgt Eddie Ryan said the dead man may have been hit by more than one vehicle.

He said; "We are keen to hear from anyone who might have noticed their neighbour coming home late, and who has damage to their vehicle this morning, or who has since taken their car to the garage."