Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in the early hours of the morning

Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man lying in a road.

It was found on Monument Road, Woking, by a member of the public who called police at 03:00 BST. No details of the victim's identity have been released.

Sgt Eddie Ryan, of Surrey Police, said officers believed the man had been hit by "possibly more than one vehicle".

He appealed for anyone who was in the area, or driving with a dash cam, in the early hours to contact the force.