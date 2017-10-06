Image caption Lawyers want a fresh inquiry into the actions of police and prosecutors in the 1970s

Lawyers have claimed recently released documents concerning the 1974 Guildford IRA pub bombing expose "criminality" by police and prosecutors.

The Guildford Four were wrongfully convicted over the bombings in one of the UK's worst miscarriages of justice.

KRW Law said newly-released archive material contained "evidence of perverting the course of justice" and demanded a new inquiry be launched.

The Attorney General said it had not yet received the application.

Surrey Police has been approached for comment.

Soldiers Ann Hamilton, 19, Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, and John Hunter, 17, died in the blast at the Horse & Groom on 5 October 1974, along with plasterer Paul Craig, 21.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC, the law firm urges him to launch a fresh probe into the actions of police and lawyers at the time.

It said its application was being made on the basis of material accessed at the National Archives by the BBC last year.

"On the basis of this material we submit that your offices can review the case in its entirety with a view to directing a fresh criminal inquiry," the firm wrote.

Image caption Ann McKernan's lawyers said the wrongful conviction still tainted Gerry Conlon's name

The human rights law firm is representing a former soldier who survived the bombing at the Horse and Groom pub.

KRW spokesman Christopher Stanley said the ex-soldier, who wants to remain anonymous, still suffers from PTSD as a result of the atrocity.

The original convictions had brought her some reassurance, he said, but finding out later they were a miscarriage of justice had led to further trauma.

The law firm also represents Ann McKernan, sister of Guilford Four member Gerry Conlon.

Mr Stanley said she wanted a new inquiry because her late brother had been falsely imprisoned with a wrongful conviction still hanging over him.

No-one has ever been convicted over the bombing.

Guildford Four timeline