Image caption The motorway was closed between junctions eight and nine

Injuries have been reported in a "serious collision" which has closed the M23 motorway near Gatwick Airport.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions eight for Redhill and nine for the airport at about midnight.

Surrey Police said the collision involved two vehicles, and other motorists have been left trapped in queues.

The force has tweeted that the motorway is expected to fully reopen between 06:00 and 07:00 BST.

In an earlier statement, police said: "The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours this morning while police carry out an investigation of the scene."

The force has advised motorists to take an alternative route.

Highways England have tweeted that vehicles trapped by the closure were being "slowly" released.