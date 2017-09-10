Driver found dead after Ockham van crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened close to the junction with Long Reach Road

A driver has been found dead after his van crashed off the road in the early hours, police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene after his Vauxhall Astra van crashed on Ockham Road North, in Ockham, Surrey.

The van was discovered at 07:00 BST but police say it might have been there "for some time".

It was unclear what had happened, Surrey Police said, as they made an appeal for witnesses.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Sgt John Clarke said: "This is a quiet road at night time, however we're hoping that someone may have seen the van there earlier than when it was reported at 7am, as it's clear that it had already been there for some time.

"It's also equally important that we hear from anyone who may know more about exactly what happened."