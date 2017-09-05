Alps murders: 'No progress' five years after al-Hilli shooting

Image caption Zaid al-Hilli says he has no faith in those investigating the shooting of his brother and his family

The brother of a British man shot dead while on a family holiday in the French Alps says he is frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation.

The bodies of Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal and her mother, Suhaila al-Allaf, were discovered on a remote forest road on 5 September 2012.

The couple's two young daughters survived the shooting near Lake Annecy.

The French lead prosecutor said it was the most complex case she had ever worked on.

Zeena al-Hilli, then four years old, was discovered hiding under her mother's body inside the family car, eight hours after the shooting.

Her seven-year-old sister Zainab was found with serious head injuries after being shot and beaten.

French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the attack.

Image copyright NI Syndication Image caption The scene of the shooting near Lake Annecy in the French Alps in 2012

The bodies of the couple from Claygate, Surrey, along with Ms al-Allaf and Mr Mollier, were found on a road in Chevaline near Lake Annecy, where they had been on holiday.

Zaid al-Hilli said: "There hasn't been any progress in the case. The initial investigation [by French investigators] has been a total failure.

"They made claims against the family which they couldn't prove."

In 2013, Surrey Police arrested Zaid al-Hilli, who lives in Chessington, as part of the French investigation.

He was later released, with British police saying there was not enough evidence to charge him.

'Girls are fine'

He said the last time he had been in contact with the French authorities was "very briefly" in 2015.

Saad and Iqbal's daughters have been given new identities since the shootings.

"The girls are fine and doing well, and I'm in touch them," their uncle said.

The French lead prosecutor Veronique Dizot said work was being carried out to identify the previous owners of the guns used in the attack, but there were no potential suspects in the case.

She said: "We have certain technical information about the weapons, but we have not yet identified the previous owner or owners of the weapons."

She told the BBC it was the most complex case she had ever worked on but there had been no progress in solving it.

Image copyright Central News and Pictures Image caption The killer of Saad al-Hilli may never be found, his brother fears

"The only way forward is for a British judge to look into the investigation and give us some conclusions," Mr al-Hilli said.

"I don't think the French authorities were honest and we don't trust them and we don't have faith in them.

"Five years on I don't think we'll ever find out what happened."