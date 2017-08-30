Briton accused of cyber attacks extradited from Germany

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Kaye will appear before magistrates on Thursday

A man accused of launching cyber attacks against two of the UK's largest banks has been extradited from Germany, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Daniel Kaye allegedly targeted Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays in January.

The three-day attack on the banks prevented some Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers using their online accounts.

Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He was extradited back to Britain under a European Arrest Warrant on Wednesday, following an investigation involving the NCA's German counterpart the Bundeskriminalamt.

The attack featured distributed denial of service (DDoS) assaults - when multiple infected computers bombarding a system to overwhelm its security and access information.

Kaye faces nine charges under the Computer Misuse Act, two of blackmail and one of possession of criminal property.

One of the charges also relates to an allegation he "endangered human welfare" by carrying out a cyber attack against Lonestar MTN, the largest internet provider in Liberia, west Africa.