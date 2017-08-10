Swan delays Surrey trains into London Waterloo

Image copyright SW_Trains Image caption The swan is now being cared for

Beleaguered rail commuters forced to endure delays caused by works at London Waterloo had more misery heaped on them by a swan.

The bird waddled on to the track between Egham and Ashford, Surrey, causing a back up towards Waterloo at around 07:30 BST.

South West Trains said the swan was moved quickly but services were delayed by 30 minutes throughout the morning.

A spokesman for the rail company apologised for the disruption.

He said "staff attended the site and moved the swan to safety" but the incident caused further "knock-on delays", particularly between Clapham Junction and Waterloo.

While some commuters were quick to forgive the avian trespasser on Twitter, others vented their anger at South West Trains for it being the "fourth day in a row" of delays.

The company tweeted that "every effort is being made to move the swan" but frustrated commuters bit back saying "honk the horn" and "how long does it take to remove a Swan? Not exactly an elephant is it?".

Ten platforms at Waterloo - half the station - have been closed since the weekend as part of an £800m Network Rail rebuilding programme, which finishes later this month.