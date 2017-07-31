Music mogul Jonathan King to face trial over 'sex crimes'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan King is accused of assaulting teenage boys

Former music producer Jonathan King has appeared in court accused of a string of sex attacks on teenage boys.

The ex-singer is accused of assaulting boys aged 14 to 16 between 1970 and 1986 in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey.

Mr King, 72, of Bayswater, west London, appeared at Southwark Crown Court for the hearing under his real name of Kenneth George King.

The Genesis producer was released on conditional bail until 22 January.

The allegations are linked to the Walton Hop Disco in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, and Mr King, who also produced songs for 10cc and the Bay City Rollers, must not contact any prosecution witnesses.

Mr King's trial date was set for 11 June 2018.