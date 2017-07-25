Ricardo Hunter pool party death: Police in fresh appeal

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Ricardo Hunter died from a single gunshot wound, a post-mortem examination found

Detectives investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man at a pool party have renewed their appeal for information a year after his death.

Ricardo Hunter, also known as "Forty", was found dead in the garden of a house in Church Lane, Headley, in Surrey, at about 02:30 BST on 25 July 2016.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a gunshot wound.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said: "We believe that some members of the community know who killed Ricardo."

He added: "You know if you were at the party and haven't come forward... we urge you to assist our investigation and help us get closure for the victim's family."

Mr Hunter, from Coulsdon in south London, was one of about 400 guests at the gathering, that was billed as a "Big Mansion Pool Party" at a "Posh Location in the Hills".

A reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered.