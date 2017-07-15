Two people killed in M25 crash in Surrey

Two people have died in a crash on the M25 in Surrey.

The driver and passenger were in a people carrier which was in collision with a lorry and a third vehicle in the early hours, Surrey Police said.

Other people who were travelling in the HGV and the third vehicle managed to escape uninjured after the crash at Junction 12 for the M3, near Chobham.

Officers have not yet named those who died but have informed their relatives.

M25 closures causing major disruption continued for about seven hours after the collision, which happened at about 03:10 BST, but the motorway has now fully reopened.

Police and Highways England worked to recover the vehicles for investigation work.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact Surrey Police.