Teenager arrested in Redhill faces terrorism charges

  • 14 July 2017
A teenager has been charged with terrorism offences.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Redhill area of Surrey on Tuesday, and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Surrey Police said he had been charged with three counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one count of preparation of terrorist acts.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released while inquiries continue.

