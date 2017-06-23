Surrey

Fresh expert evidence halts Sophie Burgess inquest

  • 23 June 2017
  • From the section Surrey
Sophie Burgess Image copyright Leigh Day / PA
Image caption Sophie Burgess suffered a series of seizures triggered by a reaction to infections

An inquest has been suspended to allow police to reinvestigate the death of a baby girl who died after being given a fatal drug overdose in hospital.

Sophie Burgess, who was 11 months old, had a seizure on 16 June last year.

She was taken to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, and died after an overdose of the anti-seizure drug phenytoin.

Surrey Police asked the Woking coroner to halt the inquest to allow officers to re-examine the case after fresh expert evidence emerged at the hearing.

During the last two months of her life, Sophie suffered a series of seizures triggered by a reaction to infections.

'Drug not needed'

The inquest heard this week that Dr Lojein Hatahet and paediatric consultant Dr Fiona MacCarthy had attempted to administer the anti-seizure drug using an automated syringe-driver.

It failed to work and it was decided Dr Hatahet would administer the drug from a handheld syringe, despite the protests of nurse Polly Leavold, who said the drug was not needed and that giving it by hand was against the hospital's protocol.

A Surrey Police spokesman said the investigation into the circumstances of the baby's death would be re-examined "in light of new expert testimony presented at the coroner's court".

"We are keeping an open mind, and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites