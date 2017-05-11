Ricardo Hunter pool party death: Murder suspect released

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Ricardo Hunter died from a single gunshot wound, a post-mortem examination found

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a reveller at a mansion pool party has been released without charge.

Ricardo Hunter, 34, was shot dead during the event in Headley, near Epsom, Surrey, in July 2016.

He was one of around 400 guests at the gathering, which was billed as a "Big Mansion Pool Party" at a "Posh Location in the Hills".

The 28-year-old suspect is the third person to have been arrested in connection with Mr Hunter's death.

£10,000 reward

A spokeswoman said: "A 28-year-old man has been released from police bail.

"However he remains one of many lines of enquiry the investigation is focusing on.

"Officers continue to urge anybody with any information to report it to police as soon as possible.

"There is a reward of up to £10,000 for information which leads directly to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ricardo's murder."

In March, a 31-year-old woman and a man, 38, were also released from police bail.

CCTV footage was issued by the force, showing Mr Hunter arriving at the party at around 01:40 BST on 25 July.

The case also featured as part of a renewed appeal on Crimewatch.