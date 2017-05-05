Tories keep 'sweetheart deal' Surrey County Council

Image copyright Google Image caption The council was at the centre of a row about an alleged funding deal

The Conservatives have retained control of Surrey County Council in this year's local elections.

UKIP have lost all of their three seats, while the Tories have gained two and the Independents have gained one.

The Green Party and Labour have both retained their single seats.

The authority hit the headlines in the weeks leading up to the vote after a row erupted about an alleged "sweetheart" funding deal with government.

The claims emerged after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn read out what he said were leaked messages showing negotiations between the council and government.

But Downing Street said all conversations between the government and Surrey had been "entirely appropriate".

Image copyright Surrey County Council Image caption David Hodge said he had the confidence of Surrey residents and the Conservative group on the council

Opposition councillors in Surrey called on council leader David Hodge to resign after the row, but he insisted he would stay and said he had the support of his own political group as well as residents in the county.

Mr Hodge was re-elected in Warlingham with 56% of the vote.

Election 2017: Full results from across England

More on this story and other news from Surrey and Sussex

All 81 seats on Surrey County Council were up for grabs in this year's poll.

The new council is made up of 60 Conservative members, nine Liberal Democrats, eight Residents' Association councillors, two independents, one Labour and one Green.

Twenty-one councillors were not standing again - more than 26% of the council.