Polls open for Surrey County Council elections

Image caption All 81 seats are up for grabs at Surrey County Council

Voters are going to the polls for the local elections in Surrey, with all 81 seats on the county council up for grabs.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00, with more than 850,000 people eligible to vote.

Counting is due to take place on Friday, with results expected throughout the day, Surrey County Council said.

Twenty one councillors are not standing again - more than 26% of the council.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".