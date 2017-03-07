Katherine Grainger: 'Still getting used to being a dame'
Scottish rower Katherine Grainger has been made a dame by the Queen.
Britain's most decorated female Olympian won one gold and four silver medals at five consecutive Olympic Games.
She retired from international rowing after narrowly missing out on gold at the Rio games.
The Glasgow-born athlete told the BBC: "I'm used to aiming for medals, I'm used to trying and achieving the titles in rowing and this is one that you don't even dream of."