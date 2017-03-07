Leaked tape of Surrey's council tax government 'deal'

Image copyright Google Image caption Authorities are legally required to hold a referendum for council tax increases of 5% or higher.

The BBC has obtained a leaked recording of a council leader saying he struck a deal with the government before scrapping a 15% council tax hike.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly denied Surrey has been given what Labour calls "a sweetheart deal".

But on the recording, Councillor David Hodge said he had written government assurances and recordings of talks.

Mr Hodge said "every leader... will always have these conversations to try and get a better deal".

The government has been approached for a comment.

Mr Hodge announced he was abandoning plans for the 15% hike during a meeting of council members in February.

A rise of 4.99% was approved instead, avoiding a referendum on the issue.

Deputy leader Peter Martin said at the time, approving a 4.99% increase was the "right thing to do" and "better than having a divisive 15%".

'Don't get annoyed'

In the audio obtained by the BBC, Mr Hodge claimed senior councillors and officials spoke on the phone to Conservative MP Sajid Javid "in his car outside number 10" on the morning they took the vote.

Mr Hodge said he was "looking for help on how we could stop a referendum" and told councillors of "a gentleman's agreement we have agreed this morning".

When asked about the recording, Mr Hodge said he was still hoping the Chancellor would announce extra money for Surrey in the budget.

He said: "Every leader, if they're any good at the job, will always have these conversations to try and get a better deal."

Asked if he was angry that the secret recording appeared to have been leaked by one of his own councillors, he said: "I'm a politician, I don't get annoyed."

The council announced its original plan of a 15% rise in January, blaming government cuts of £170m and an increased demand for social care.

The proposed increase would have added nearly £200 to a Band D bill and sparked a referendum which could have cost the authority up to £300,000.